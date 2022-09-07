Sentencing of death threat man delayed
The sentencing of a man for making threats to kill has been delayed while he undergoes psychiatric assessment in the UK.
Alistair John Cowin, aged 038, of Taubman Terrace in Douglas, had denied threatening to kill two family members outside his home on July 29, but was found guilty during a trial.
One had been giving him a lift home when he began making the threats, allegedly drawing a knife and telling his victim that he’d slit their throat before demanding to see their partner so he could kill them.
He’s also alleged to have said he’d kill police officers as their children watched.
Mr Cowin appeared in Douglas Courthouse representing himself, and wearing handcuffs due to the ‘worrying behaviours’ he displayed during his trial.
The Douglas man said that he simply wished to be sentenced as soon as possible, but Deemster Graeme Cook said that further reports from a psychologist and psychiatrist are required because ‘it may be that your mental health is deteriorating and you do not realise it’.
He will need to undergo these tests in the UK because it must be done in a secure hospital, which Noble’s is not.
Asked by Deemster Cook whether he believed there was some kind of conspiracy relating to him at Noble’s Hospital, Mr Cowin replied: ‘Yes, a doctor has drugged me against my will many times’.