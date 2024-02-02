A serial burglar who ransacked a Spar store after smashing his way in with an iron bar has been jailed for a total of 18 months.
Michael Daniel Bergquist, 48, had only been released from prison two months earlier for a similar offence.
Jailing him for 14 months plus an extra four months for the recall relating to the expiry of his previous sentence, Deemster Graeme Cook told him: ‘The public need protecting from menaces like you.’
Prosecutor Chrissie Hunt told the Court of General Gaol Delivery that just after 11.30pm on December 16 last year police were alerted to a burglary in progress at the Spar store on Cushag Road in Anagh Coar.
An officer arrived to find the front door had been smashed and as he approached he saw a figure inside the shop who then squeezed out through a gap in the door.
The suspect, who the officer recognised as Bergquist, ran a short distance before they were apprehended. Emergency back up was called.
Bergquist had on him three unopened packages of cigarettes and a jar of coffee. He was also holding a blood-stained carrier bag full of unopened tobacco pouches and vapes.
The stolen goods, valued at more than £1,500, all had to be destroyed because of the blood.
The defendant, of Lheannag Park, Douglas, was taken to Noble’s Hospital for treatment to cuts to his hand.
CCTV footage showed Bergquist had come equipped with an iron pole to smash his way into the Spar store, and once inside had ransacked the shop and had tried to gain access to the safe.
Bergquist had entered an early guilty plea to the charge of burglary.
The court heard he had a string of previous convictions for similar offences.
In February 2023, Bergquist was jailed for 20 months after he broke into the IQ Store on Prospect Hill in Douglas on Christmas Day and stole phones worth more than £5,000.
Then in 2021, he was jailed for an attempted burglary at the same store, as well as a burglary at AutoMann car dealership in Onchan.
And in 2015, Bergquist was jailed for armed robbery after he used a hammer to threaten staff at RHS Jewellers in Douglas before making off with £25,000 worth of jewellery.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that, although his client had a long criminal record, his level of offending had been decreasing.
He said the defendant had been drunk when he carried out the burglary and could not remember the events. Mr Rodgers said his client had a history of drug misuse but this was largely behind him.
Deemster Cook told Bergquist: ‘The public will be best served here by your receiving an immediate custodial sentence.
‘I only hope you learn your lesson eventually and try to put your life in order.’