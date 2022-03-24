Serious about tourism and raising standards

Holiday cottage company Island Escapes has opened a new office in the heart of Castletown, opposite Castle Rushen and next door to the Old House of Keys.

Island Escapes manages more than 80 holiday homes around the island, and with more than 300 guests staying at their properties each night during the summer, the new office will act as a drop in point for customers who might need some assistance or visitor information whilst on holiday in the area.

In addition those looking to book a holiday or staycation can go there to the team.

Managing director of Island Escapes John Keggin said: ‘At Island Escapes we’re serious about tourism and raising the standard for visitors. Our new office will provide more of a personal touch for our customers and we hope to help many more people enjoy their time on the island.

‘After a tricky couple of years we’re really seeing things bounce back and we’re excited to welcome back new and returning visitors to our shores. In addition, it has been great to see the continuation of the staycation trend by local residents who have been so supportive during the pandemic.’

Island Escapes is also appealing to any local businesses who may offer something that may appeal to guests to get in touch with the company in order to promote their services.

You can find the new Island Escapes office at 5 Parliament Square, Castletown, and it is open during the summer season Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 5pm.