Service to mark 40 years since Falklands conflict

A service of thanksgiving for the recapture of the Falkland Islands is to be held by the Rector of Onchan and attended by Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer.

The rector will read a prayer of thanksgiving that will also be read in the Falklands and Sir John will lay a special Falklands wreath.

The service will take place on Tuesday, June 14, at 3pm at the island’s only memorial to those who gave their lives during the Falklands conflict.

It is on Main Road, Onchan, close to the war memorial and opposite the junction with Royal Avenue.

On April 2, 1982, forces from Argentina captured the Falkland Islands.

Argentina claimed sovereignty of the islands, which are a British territory.

Britain sent a naval task force to the South Atlantic in what was to become a 74-day conflict.

The Argentine forces surrendered on June 14, having lost 649 military personnel while 255 British forces were killed and also three Falkland Islanders died up in friendly fire.

On June 14, a thanksgiving service will be held in Port Stanley, recently created a city like Douglas as part of the Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations.

Port Stanley has a cathedral which, for a number of years has been in the care of Rev Ian Faulds from the Isle of Man.

Mr Faulds is to be joined in the Falklands for the service by his wife Clare who for many years was Vicar General of the Diocese of Sodor and Man.

Mrs Faulds has also spent time in the Falklands as a stipendiary judge.

The Falklands Memorial was unveiled on September 5, 1988, in a ceremony attended by a detachment of 3rd Para Regiment.

It was provided by the Manx Variety Club under the leadership of the late Bill Cain, a former Onchan village commissioner.