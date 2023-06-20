Crowds gathered to watch seven brass bands perform both individually and together.
Church Road was closed for the entirety of the festival, creating space for food vendors and drink stalls.
Ballafesson Brass got proceedings underway in a cloudy Port Erin, followed by Crosby Silver Band, Douglas Town Band, Rushen Silver Band, Ramsey Town Band, Manx Youth Band, Onchan Silver Band and Manx Concert Brass.
Each brass band performed for 30 minutes individually before a group finale performance where all seven bands came together.
The weekend’s event, ran by The Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann, was the third year the festival has run, however last year it was held in Castletown to celebrate Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band’s 125th anniversary.
The Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann are one of three rotary clubs in the island and have 51 members, covering the southern and western region.
The club, which was found in 1973, play an active part in the community life of the island, with many volunteering opportunities to help local people and good causes.
Michael Gallagher, president of the club, said: ‘The 3rd festival of brass was a huge success with many hundreds visiting Port Erin.
‘The musical extravaganza of seven bands playing individually and together for the finale in St Catherine’s gardens with Milner Tower as a backdrop was spectacular.’
Mr Gallagher added: ‘Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann is grateful to headline sponsor Santander International as well as the support on the day from Inner Wheel Club of Rushen and Western Mann and Watling Streetworks.
‘We also want to thank companies for tombola prizes along with everyone buying tombola tickets – which are still available to purchase at various local events throughout the summer.’