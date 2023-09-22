First-time buyers looking for a home in the Isle of Man are hardly spoilt for choice.
We’ve set a budget of £200,000 - which will still be way beyond the means of most people who want to get their feet on the property ladder.
Keying that into one of the websites that takes listings from some – but not all the estate agents in the Isle of Man – gives a guide to what is out there.
Ramsey is well-represented. A one-bedroom terraced house on Queen’s Promenade is on the market for £165,000.
Meanwhile, a one-bedroom flat in Magnus Court, Ramsey, comes in at £149,950 - but it’s for the over-50s, who are not likely to be first-time buyers.
A two-bed flat with two bathrooms in Ballastowell Gardens is £175,000.
Venturing south, you could pick up a two-bedroom house in Ballefesson Road, Port Erin, for £190,000 Too good to be true? Well, it’s described as semi-derelict and says it’s suitable for cash buyers only. So it’s unlikely to stay on the first-time buyers’ shopping list for long.
Perhaps more realistic is a flat in the Cherry Orchard development in the same village. It’s on the market for £124,950, and the price was dropped earlier this month by 10%.
Turning to Douglas, we find a two-bedroom flat in Christian Road for £165,000. A lot of property on this route has been done up in recent years.
But if you’re happy with a lot less space, a studio flat in Spectrum Apartments on Douglas Promenade will set you back £128,000.