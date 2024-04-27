Seven men have appeared in front of magistrates, after police thwarted an alleged organised crime group.
Aaron Paul Dickinson, aged 33, of Demesne Road, Douglas, has pleaded not guilty to possessing drugs with intent to supply.
He is also charged with participation in a criminal organisation, which can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.
Christian Mayers, aged 47, of Ashley Park, Onchan, has pleaded not guilty to being concerned in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
He is also charged with participation in a criminal organisation.
No bail application was made.
Dean McLeod, aged 43, of East Damwood Road, Speke, Liverpool, entered a ‘no plea’ response to a charge of attempting to remove criminal property from the island, namely £9,900 in cash.
He is also charged with participation in a criminal organisation.
No bail application was made.
Dean Andrew Dowling, aged 41, of Tweedsmuir Close, Warrington, entered a ‘no plea’ response to being concerned in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
No bail application was made.
Liam David Skillicorn, aged 24, of Lheannag Park, Douglas, entered a ‘no plea’ response to being concerned in importing cocaine and cannabis to the island.
He is also charged with participating in a criminal organisation.
No bail application was made.
John Bates, aged 43, of Clough Road, Liverpool, entered a ‘no plea’ response to five counts of removing criminal property from the island.
He is also accused of participating in a criminal organisation.
No bail application was made.
Ross James Patrick McWhinnie, aged 42, of Howe Road, Onchan, is charged with an act against public justice.
That allegation can only be heard at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Bail was granted for him in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, not to contact witnesses, and not to leave the island without court consent.
All parties are due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on May 23.