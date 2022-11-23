Sewage plant plans progressing
Manx Utilities has issued its latest update for the regional works in Peel and Garff, as it moves to bring an end to the dumping of raw sewage into Manx waters.
Earlier this year, Tynwald approved the building of two regional sites in the island’s east and west coasts, with land purchase and construction costs set to reach £40.5m.
In Garff, the MUA said negotiations are ‘ongoing with landowners for the multiple sites required for the combined treatment works solution’.
It added: ‘Design of infrastructure on Manx Utilities’ owned land is progressing well.’
Over in the island’s west coast, Manx Utilities, said its designs require certain details which can only be obtained through on-site geotechnical surveys.
It added: ‘As our access to site for these surveys is subject to the land procurement process, we will now be undertaking these early in the New Year, which should allow sufficient time to achieve the necessary agreements.
‘The need to respect the land procurement process will unfortunately affect the timing of the submission of the planning application, however we remain committed to delivering this as a priority; as soon as we are able to gather the survey information required.’
While the site in Peel is widely known to be planned for a site between Glenfaba Road and the River Neb, the Garff locations are still something of a mystery.
In its last update, Manx Utilities said the site would be ‘away from the residential populous and avoid the need for any additional traffic to pass through either Laxey or Baldrine villages’, but it has refused to divulge any further information until it completes the purchase of the land.
The latest news has done little to appease the group Best 4 Laxey, which favours a pump to Meary Veg solution over regional treatment sites.
One member of the group responded to the update by saying: ‘Well, if MU fails at throwing loads of taxpayers’ cash at the landowners to save face, they’ll always have one other option to fall back on. A cheaper, greener and more logical solution now and for the future.’
Manx Utilities has repeatedly insisted that the regional sites are the most cost-effective way of dealing with Garff’s sewage.
