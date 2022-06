Sheep roam free after gate removed from hinges

I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Isle of Man Today. Read our privacy notice

Sheep roamed free on the Mountain Road after a gate was removed from its hinges this morning.

It happened on the Mountain Mile.

A police spokesman said: ‘We are asking the public to be more considerate when entering fields or viewing the races.

‘If a gate is closed, it is likely closed for a reason. Either don’t use it, or show consideration by closing it behind you.