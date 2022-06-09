Sheep roam free after gate removed from hinges
Thursday 9th June 2022 11:52 am
Sheep roamed free on the Mountain Road after a gate was removed from its hinges this morning.
It happened on the Mountain Mile.
A police spokesman said: ‘We are asking the public to be more considerate when entering fields or viewing the races.
‘If a gate is closed, it is likely closed for a reason. Either don’t use it, or show consideration by closing it behind you.
‘Thankfully, no road users or sheep were harmed as a result of this incident, but it could easily have been a very different story.’