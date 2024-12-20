Two sheep were mowed down by a vehicle in a rural part of the Isle of Man.
The force is now appealing for information about the incident, which happened on the Tholt-Y-Will Road at some time between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday evening.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘The Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team are investigating a fail to stop road traffic collision upon the Tholt-Y-Will Road, after two sheep were struck and killed by a motor vehicle that left the scene without reporting the collision.
‘It is believed this collision took place between 5pm and 6pm on Thursday 19th December 2024.
‘Police are appealing for the driver or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.
‘Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’