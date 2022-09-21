Sheepdog trials to take place at the weekend
Thursday 22nd September 2022 10:59 am
(Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspape )
The 2022 Manannan sheepdog trial takes place at the weekend.
This year’s event, which starts at 9am on both days, sees the introduction of a novice class, which will be open to either a novice handler or a novice dog.
This section will be judged by Frank Satterthwaite.
The main trial will be run over the two days and will be judged by Norman Christian. Admission is free however there will be a donation bucket and a raffle to raise money for Hospice Isle of Man.
A catering van will be on site.
The event will be held at Bishopscourt Farm in Kirk Michael by permission of the Crowe family.
