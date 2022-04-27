Shop worker’s wedding party ruckus

A shop worker has been fined £350 for being drunk and disorderly after a wedding party.

Michael Samuel Taylor admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that police were called to Lord Street in Douglas on April 17 at 1.35am after a report of a group of men fighting.

When officers arrived they asked Taylor to leave the area. His mother was also present and tried to convince him to leave.

The 26-year-old was described as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and having glazed eyes.

Taylor, who lives at Marsden Terrace, Ramsey, walked to the taxi rank in Victoria Street and was advised by police to get a taxi.

However, he was then said to have become disruptive, shouting and walking away from the rank, and was subsequently arrested.

The court heard that he had a caution on March 31 for being drunk and disorderly.

Defence advocate Joseph Burrows said: ‘Mr Taylor is incredibly apologetic to be before the court. This is his first appearance and he loses his good character.’

Mr Burrows asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea.

‘He was out for a wedding and spirits were high,’ said the advocate.

‘The mood somewhat soured. When police arrived he was allowed to leave and moved to Victoria Street.

‘When he arrived he noticed his friend was being taken to the ground by police and he was enquiring why.

‘He was arranging to go home with his mum as part of the wedding party but he acknowledges his behaviour fell below what was expected. He didn’t kick up a fuss once he was arrested.’

High Bailiff Mrs Hughes told Taylor: ‘You spoiled a wedding you were attending and undoubtedly spoiled it for your mother too.

‘You need to think carefully about your relationship with alcohol. You should have heeded your mother’s warning and the police’s warning.’