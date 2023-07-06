Kevin Paul Scott Grass said he then sold the alcohol, valued at a total of £195, for £10 a bottle.
Grass is already due to be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Monday, July 10 for a burglary.
That allegation involved jewellery taken from a property in Ramsey in September 2021.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes adjourned sentencing for the latest offence until July 11, to await the outcome of his higher court sentencing.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Grass, who lives at Cowell’s Terrace, went into Shoprite at Bowring Road in Ramsey on June 28.
He put five bottles of Grey Goose vodka into his rucksack and left without paying.
Grass was later arrested and made a full admission to the theft, saying he had sold the bottles for £10 each.
Defence advocate David Reynolds said that his client was due to be sentenced for burglary next Monday and that a probation report was already being prepared in advance of that.
Bail continues.