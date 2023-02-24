Half-term shoppers in Douglas were met with dragons, dinosaurs and wizards at the Strand Shopping Centre on Friday.
Dreygo the dragon, Merlin the wizard, Dr Bones and her baby dinosaurs the dino hatchery drew big crowds throughout the day.
Douglas Corporation’s city centre manager Oliver Cheshire said:‘Thank you very much to everyone who made it down to see Dreygo and friends at City of Dragons on Friday.
‘It was great to see so many people there.
‘Events like this are really important in our work to improve Douglas city centre’s offering, and judging by the responses it was a great success.
‘A huge thank you to the team at the Strand Shopping Centre for hosting and to then Steam Packet for supporting with the travel costs.’