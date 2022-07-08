Should key workers get priority for housing?

After the story in the Manx Independent that Ballakermeen High School was struggling to find suitable accommodation for the new teachers it has brought over from the UK, the Isle of Man Examiner asked the public whether key workers should have assistance with alleviating housing costs.

Ray Teare, of Crosby, believes people coming over to fill important positions that we’re in need of on the island should get support.

Mr Teare, aged 79, said: ‘Certainly teachers, medical staff, and anyone we’re short of and are essential, we should get them. But before that we should look at employing Manx people for the same jobs.

‘Property is an issue on the island. We have just come from a situation where we sold a property in Baldrine and we got what we thought was a reasonable price but it’s now back on the market for twice as much and I think that’s absolutely ridiculous.’

Meanwhile Val Goldie, aged 61, said although key workers do need support, other issues in the housing market shouldn’t be forgotten.

She said: ‘I totally agree that key workers need some sort of support, but on that score you need to look at the length of time they’re going to stay here.

‘Sheltered housing needs to be looked at.

‘The new laws coming in means the landlords have to do their houses to a standard, which means more sofa-surfing, and I think it needs to be made easier for single people to get a bungalow.

‘You’ve also got people with mental health who struggle and people who come out of prison, they struggle to get accommodation because of the fact they’ve come from jail, but they shouldn’t be.’

Christine and Colin Phillpotts, from Cambridgeshire, both felt adequate support should be offered to encourage people to work on the island.

Mrs Phillpotts, aged 73, said: ‘I think if you need to bring people in from outside, and I’m sure lots of people would want to come because the island is beautiful and rural, you will need to help them particularly if they are on low income.’

Mr Phillpotts, 75, said: ‘Housing is a huge issue in the UK as well and what you do about that I do not know, because housing is a commodity and people will always seek to make a profit on commodity.’

Eddy Ryan, from Port St Mary, is a big enthusiast for support for key workers coming to the island, as well as supporting our own young people.

He said: ‘I do think there should be support, particularly for teachers, nurses, physiotherapists, because we are short with them, but I also think something needs to be done to enable younger people to stay on the island.

‘I think first-time buyers could get some sort of subsidy, I think it could be made more attractive and it’s something we could actually do.

‘We could keep the skills on the island or even get the training on the island rather than people going off to university.’

John and Carolyn Scarffe, from Onchan, believe that essential workers must get support but feel that property is an issue in general on the island.

Mr Scarffe, 63, said: ‘The way the property has increased in value, people can’t keep up. If it’s something we need and we can’t get, then surely we’ve got to put something in place to encourage them.