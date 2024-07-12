Should Manxies back England in the Euro 2024 final this weekend?
It’s a question that has and will spark huge debate among island residents.
The Lions are due to take on Spain on Sunday evening in a crunch match that will decide the eventual winner of the European Championship.
And pubs and bars across the Isle of Man are gearing-up for a bumper Sunday with thousands expected to head out to watch the game.
Outdoor big screens will be broadcasting the action on both the North Quay in Douglas and the square in Castletown.
Given the palpable level of excitement, it’s pretty obvious that Southgate’s men have a lot of support on the island.
After all, it makes perfect sense.
England is one of our closest neighbours and there are countless English ex-pats living here who have made their home on the island.
Whether its family ties, patriotism or good neighbourly conduct, there will be a lot of fans cheering on Kane and co as they look to seal a crucial victory over the Spanish this weekend.
But perhaps the Isle of Man are outliers in this regard.
Can you imagine the Irish, Scots or Welsh taking to the streets to celebrate England (potentially) lift the trophy on Sunday? We think not.
So, over to you Manxies.
As an Isle of Man citizen or someone who was born in the island, do you support our English neighbours across the water?
Have your say by voting in our X (formerly Twitter) poll below.