Sight Matters is once again opening up the conversation around one of life’s most important – yet often avoided – topics.
The charity will host ‘Dying To Talk About Death 2025’ at Corrin Court, Onchan, on Friday, November 7.
The day-long event will cover a wide range of topics including planning for the future, navigating bereavement, understanding hospital mortuary procedures, wills and legal matters, organ donation, and end-of-life care – all in a safe, compassionate, and stigma-free space.
Sight Matters’ Peter Marshall said: ‘Talking about death can feel daunting, but it’s also one of the most valuable conversations we can have. This event is about giving people the opportunity to explore the subject openly, ask questions, and take away practical advice and reassurance.’
Tickets, which cost £25, are available now via the Sight Matters website: www.sightmatters.im/new-page/events/dying-to-talk-about-death-2