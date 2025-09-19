Andreas Produce Show takes place on Saturday, September 27 in Andreas Parish Hall.
Doors open at 1pm for the annual show that has been taking place for 126 years.
- A very successful Michael Horticultural and Produce Show was held earlier this month.
A spokesperson for the show said: ‘There was a large amount of entries providing a challenge for the judges.
‘The show was opened by Ann Brew, after which afternoon tea was enjoyed by the community.
‘Following the prize presentation, donations were made to the Forget Me Not dementia charity and Michael School.
‘A lively auction completed the show - many thanks to everyone who supported the show which was a true village event.’