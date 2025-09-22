The Manx Breast Cancer Support Group’s annual moonlight walk takes place this weekend.
Starting at 8.30pm on Saturday (September 27) at the Bottleneck car park, the walk follows along Douglas Promenade, up past Port Jack and back.
A spokesperson for the group added: ‘Bring your friends, family and dogs for a catch up as we light up Douglas promenade with flashing pink bunny ears!’
Entry is £20 for adults and £18 for under-18s. This includes a T-shirt, flashing bunny ears, a drink and a hot bap.
Registration opens at 7.30pm. Contact Julie Stokes on 454657 or log on to the group’s Facebook page for more info.