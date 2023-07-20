While a move to increase the Liverpool ferry terminal budget has been adjourned until November, the Chief Minister has provided an update on its progress.
Addressing Tynwald this week, Alfred Cannan, said: ‘The Department of Infrastructure’s construction of the new ferry terminal in Liverpool continues with significant challenges to ensure that what is delivered is what was envisaged at the start of the project.
‘Turner and Townsend are working with the UK design team on the construction to finish the work in time for birthing trials in the spring of next year ahead of services beginning in the summer.
‘The terminal building is on course to be completed in August.
‘The passenger access system allowing drive or access to any vessel will be installed by the end of this month.
‘This will be closely followed by the linkspan installation before October.
‘As you all know the work in the river has been very challenging for the contractor.
‘The scour protection work is progressing however, albeit behind schedule and still build up continues to challenge the contractor.
‘Progress with the scour protection improved in recent months, until two weeks ago when a reoccurrence of problematic silting was encountered by the contractor in the area surrounding the existing locked gate and remaining few scour panels. This project is complex and involves unknown variables, as is always the case with civil construction in the ground.
‘This complexity is raised by the amount of work in the River Mersey, the government is working together to deliver this scheme.
‘We should also not lose sight of the huge impact of Covid and international inflation.’
The treasury minister has moved to increase the budget for the project by an additional £10 million, and for this money to be taken from the general reserve. The motion was adjourned until November.