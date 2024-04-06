The combination of strong winds and high spring tides are expected to cause ‘significant’ coastal overtopping and potential flooding on Sunday morning.
The amber weather warning issued by the Met Office said: ‘Strong to gale force south to southwest winds, coupled with high spring tides will create some very large waves and lead to significant overtopping of sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades around the time of high tide tomorrow morning around 11.15am.
‘The areas most at risk are Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, northern and central parts of Douglas Promenade, and Laxey and Ramsey Promenades. Coastal defences should be deployed. ‘The high spring tides and large surge values will also lead to some minor inner harbour flooding in some of the island’s harbours around the same time.
‘In Douglas flooding is expected on the tongue, parts of Lake Road and the car parks riverside of Lake Road, and perhaps a risk of some minor flooding on North Quay.
‘For Ramsey the areas most at risk are Mezeron Corner and West Quay. Flood defences need to be deployed for Castletown harbour.’
Castletown Commissioners have since closed the harbour floodgates, but added because of limited weekend staffing resources, they will remain closed until Monday morning.