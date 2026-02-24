The Department of Infrastructure is working with boat owners to tackle the issue of derelict and abandoned vessels in the island’s harbours.
It comes after a small number of vessels have fallen into disrepair, generating concern from harbour users and posing risks including sinking, obstruction and potential pollution.
A DoI spokesperson said: ‘The initiative aims to identify at‑risk boats earlier, reduce bureaucracy and work directly with owners to find practical solutions - ensuring safe, clean and well‑managed harbours for all users.
‘Over the past three years, the Department has removed and safely disposed of a number of derelict boats - 28 in 2025; 30 in 2024 and 11 in 2023.
‘It is important to note that, while some boats can look scruffy, it doesn’t necessarily mean that they are unseaworthy.’
‘The campaign places emphasis on early engagement with owners.
‘Owners of vessels that are behind on harbour dues will also be contacted, enabling earlier conversations about the future of their boats.
‘As a result of working more closely with boat owners, the money owed to the Department has fallen substantially.
‘The Isle of Man’s existing boat registration system allows the Department to trace owners more quickly and easily than in the UK, where no equivalent national register exists.
‘Where removal becomes unavoidable, the Department will act under its powers within the Harbours Act 2010, ensuring a fair and transparent process.
‘Once removed or legally destroyed, all vessels are disposed of in line with the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA) guidelines, ensuring environmentally responsible handling of materials.’
Deputy harbour master Gary Lewin added: ‘We want to make it clear that our first approach is always to talk.
‘Most issues can be resolved by working with owners early, long before a boat becomes a hazard. This campaign is about being proactive, avoiding unnecessary costs, and ensuring our harbours remain safe and attractive places for everyone who uses them.’