Simon Andrews legacy lap this morning

The Simon Andrews Legacy Lap will get underway from the Grandstand later this morning.

It is the fifth time the lap, which takes place on open roads, has been held on Mad Sunday.

The event is named after former TT racer Simon Andrews, who died following a crash at the North West 200 in 2014, and is held to honour all fallen riders.

Those wishing to take part should arrive at Glencrutchery Road from 8.30am for a 10am start, with a minute of engine revving before the bikes depart.

Other events today:

