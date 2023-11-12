A drugs courier caught with the largest-ever single consignment of cannabis seized in the island has been jailed for three years and 10 months.
Ali Asker Kilic, 34, attempted to smuggle just under 21kg of the drug, with a street value of more than £400,000, to the island on the ferry,
The drugs were concealed in a hidden compartment in a van.
Kilic, of St Winifred’s Road, Bournemouth, admitted importing and possessing the drugs with intent to supply.
The court heard that he arrived on the ferry from Liverpool in a Mercedes Vito van on August 31.
Police were suspicious when they questioned him about his reason for travelling.
His vehicle was searched and a hidden compartment was found under the front seats.
Inside the sophisticated hydraulic hide were 22 packages of cannabis, which police valued at £417,822.
Kilic was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
During an interview, he said he had driven the van from Bournemouth to the ferry but initially maintained he knew nothing about the cannabis, claiming it was a surprise to him that the van contained drugs.
He later admitted he knew he was transporting drugs but didn’t know what type or their quantity.
Kilic refused to identify who had paid him to make the journey as he said that his family were in danger.
Defence advocate Steve Wood told the court that this client had financial ‘stresses and strains’ and had become involved with loan sharks.
Kilic had agreed to act as a drugs courier to offset his debts.
Deemster Graeme Cook said the defendant had shown clear evidence of remorse.
He jailed him for 46 months and imposed an exclusion order, banning him from the island for a period of five years after his release.
Detective Inspector Jamie Tomlinson of the Drugs and Organised Crime Unit said it was the largest single seizure of cannabis bush seen in the island.
He said: ‘This is the largest cannabis “bush” seizure the Isle of Man Constabulary has seen, with nearly 21 kilos taken off the streets.
‘The vehicle used had a sophisticated hydraulic hide which was fitted under the three front seats of the vehicle.
‘This is yet another significant sentence given by the courts which reflects the size and value of the importation.
‘It also shows that those willing to take these risks by bringing drugs into our island will be dealt with robustly.
‘The vehicle was identified as it disembarked the ferry.
‘Officers’ suspicions were raised further when they interacted with the male and the drugs were subsequently located following a search.’
He added: ‘The Constabulary will continue to work tirelessly in order to tackle controlled drugs being brought into the island and in order to identify and take action against the cross-border organised crime groups profiting from these endeavours.’