In an emotional statement delivered outside 10 Downing Street this morning, Sir Keir said he would remain in post as Prime Minister until a Labour leadership contest is completed later this summer.
The Prime Minister said he had informed the King of his decision and confirmed he would ask Labour’s National Executive Committee to begin the process of choosing his successor, with nominations due to open on July 9.
He said the contest would be completed by the summer recess to ensure a new leader is in place before Parliament returns in September.
Sir Keir’s resignation comes after mounting pressure within the Labour Party over his leadership.
Andy Burnham’s victory in the Makerfield by-election last week intensified speculation over Sir Keir’s future, with the former Mayor of Greater Manchester having previously signalled his intention to mount a leadership challenge if elected.
In his speech, Sir Keir defended his record in government, saying Labour had delivered ‘change’ since winning power two years ago.
He pointed to a stronger economy, rising wages, reduced NHS waiting lists, increased workers’ and renters’ rights, higher defence spending and falling small boat crossings among the achievements of his administration.
‘The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election,’ he said.
‘I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question. And I accept that answer with good grace.’
Sir Keir said every decision he had taken had been about putting ‘the country I love first’ and insisted he would do everything possible to ensure an orderly handover of power.
He also pledged his ‘full and unequivocal support’ to whoever succeeds him.
During the speech, Sir Keir appeared visibly emotional as he thanked his family, including his wife Vic, whom he described as ‘a rock by my side through good times and bad’.
He said: ‘When I leave the biggest job in the country, I shall spend more time on the most important job - being the best husband I can to my fantastic wife, Vic, and being the best dad I can to my beautiful children, who are my pride and my joy.’
Sir Keir came to power in July 2024 after leading Labour to a landslide general election victory, ending 14 years of Conservative government.
In his resignation speech, he said taking office had been ‘the proudest moment of my life’ and defended the work he had done to rebuild Labour after taking over a party he described as ‘politically, financially and morally bankrupt’.
He said: ‘Change promised by a Labour government. Change fought for by a Labour government. Change delivered by a Labour government.’