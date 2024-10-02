The greatest Manx sportsman in history received his knighthood at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.
Sir Mark Cavendish collected his award from Prince William in a ceremony celebrating sports stars from across the British Isles.
The Manx Missile holds the title of the most prolific Tour de France stage winner and is officially the greatest road sprinter in history.
He also boasts an Olympic silver medal, a Commonwealth Games gold medal, and is a former road race world champion.
Speaking to Media Isle of Man ahead of receiving his knighthood, Cav said: ‘I was quite emotional when I found out.
‘In my sport, like most sports people, you strive for results, but this is a different kind of recognition and that’s pretty special.’
Cav admitted he was nervous ahead of his trip to Windsor Castle adding: ‘It’s going to be the most nerve-wracking thing meeting a member of the Royal Family.
‘I’m going to have to get fitted for a suit and I’m dead awkward in a collar!’