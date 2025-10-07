The Isle of Man has been named one of the ‘top three islands in the UK’ in the Condé Nast Traveller 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards.

The island climbed from eighth place last year to third in this year’s rankings, surpassing destinations such as the Isle of Wight, Jersey and several Scottish islands.

The recognition marks another milestone in the Isle of Man’s growing reputation as a destination for visitors.

In 2024, 329,613 visitors travelled to the Isle of Man, while 2025 has already seen a record-breaking 26,357 cruise passengers, a 21% increase on the previous year.

While the publication lists the Isle of Man within its ‘UK Islands’ category, the island is not part of the United Kingdom.

Visit Isle of Man said this classification was outside of its control but that the achievement remains a significant international recognition.