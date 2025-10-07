The Isle of Man has been named one of the ‘top three islands in the UK’ in the Condé Nast Traveller 2025 Readers’ Choice Awards.
The island climbed from eighth place last year to third in this year’s rankings, surpassing destinations such as the Isle of Wight, Jersey and several Scottish islands.
The recognition marks another milestone in the Isle of Man’s growing reputation as a destination for visitors.
The accolade follows a strong period for the Island’s tourism sector.
In 2024, 329,613 visitors travelled to the Isle of Man, while 2025 has already seen a record-breaking 26,357 cruise passengers, a 21% increase on the previous year.
The Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards received over 182,500 responses from UK readers this year.
While the publication lists the Isle of Man within its ‘UK Islands’ category, the island is not part of the United Kingdom.
Visit Isle of Man said this classification was outside of its control but that the achievement remains a significant international recognition.
Deborah Heather, CEO of Visit Isle of Man, said: ‘We are delighted that the Isle of Man has climbed into the top three UK islands in the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards.
‘To move from a debut in the top ten last year to a top three position in 2025 is a remarkable achievement and a true reflection of the island’s growing appeal.
‘This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our tourism and hospitality businesses, the unwavering support of our staff, volunteers, and community, and the warm welcome extended by our residents.
‘As the world’s first entire nation UNESCO Biosphere, the Isle of Man offers a uniquely enriching experience, one that is shaped by its natural beauty, cultural heritage, and commitment to sustainability.’