It’s the 21st edition of the event and sees people from across the island gather in Sulby to sample various cask ales, ciders and gins.
The event gets underway today (Wednesday, July 16), and it will run until Monday, July 21.
It was July 1993 when the Sulby Glen Hotel held their first beer festival, making it the longest running annual beer festival on the Isle of Man.
This year the event has a range of beers, ciders and gins from the Isle of Man and around the world on offer, as well as snacks and supper.
Some of the notable beers available include Green Duck, a 4.6% golden pale ale, Fixed Wheel, a 4.2% IPA with English Base malt and American hops, as well as Exmoor, a 4.3% chestnut-coloured bitter known for its robust, full-bodied flavour with hints of blackcurrant and spice.
There is seating both inside and outside of the pub for those enjoying a pint of beer or a gin and tonic.
This weekend there will be various entertainers to enjoy watching whilst sampling the various alcoholic drinks.
On the Friday (July 18), the Sulby Glen is also hosting a charity bingo night, with cash prizes and a raffle.
On Saturday, the pub, situated on the TT Course, is hosting a ‘coffee morning’ in aid of the Great North West Air Ambulance Service from 10am until midday.
It will include teas, coffees, cake and jam stalls and a raffle.
Landlady of the Sulby Glen Hotel, Rosie Christian told Media Isle of Man how important the event is for the northern pub.
She has been at the pub for 48 years and in the industry for 58 years.
Rosie said: ‘We’re a real ale pub, so it is a very important event as it gives customers a chance to taste beers they normally wouldn’t have on the bar at their local.’