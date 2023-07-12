The Sulby Glen Hotel summer beer, cider and gin festival is being held next week.
It’s the 19th edition of the event and sees people from across the island gather in Sulby to sample various cask ales, ciders and gins.
The event starts on Wednesday, July 19, and runs until Monday, July 24.
It was July 1993 when the Sulby Glen Hotel held their first beer festival, making it the longest running annual beer festival on the Isle of Man.
This year the event will have a range of beers, ciders and gins from the Isle of Man and around the world on offer, as well as snacks and supper.
There will be seating both inside and outside of the pub.
On the weekend of the festival there will be various entertainers to enjoy watching whilst sampling various alcoholic drinks.
On the final evening of the festival, the Monday night, the pub has organised three professional comedians to come to the island and entertain crowds.
The comedy night is £30 a ticket, which includes supper.
Whilst the annual festival isn’t a Campaign for Real Ale event, the Isle of Man CAMRA branch try to support the promotion of cask ale and real cider in any way they can, and at previous summer festivals in the Sulby Glen have had members help serve at the bar.
David Halliwell, branch secretary of the CAMRA Isle of Man branch, said: ‘We’re delighted that the Sulby Glen beer, cider and gin festival is returning again this year.
‘By some margin it’s the longest running annual beer, and cider festival on the island, and the team at “The Sulby” have been great ambassadors in supporting the real ale and cider styles, over many years.
‘The festival has a loyal following, and a wonderfully relaxed and laid back informal atmosphere, perfect for enjoying a tipple with friends either within the comfort of the pub, or the outside facilities in the heart of the Manx countryside.’