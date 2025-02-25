The Isle of Man Government has released the final update to its Island Plan for the current administration, outlining its key priorities for 2025-26.
The plan, described as a ‘living document,’ is revised annually and acts as a strategic blueprint for the authority.
Subject to Tynwald approval at its March sitting, the updated plan will run from March 2025 to September 2026.
Six key priorities: have been outlined in the refreshed Island Plan 2025-26:
Public Sector efficiency
The government says it will continue to ensure it manages its finances.
Plans include monthly departmental spending reviews and quarterly management accounts to improve transparency.
The Government Efficiency and Reform plan aims to deliver £50 million in savings over five years outside of healthcare.
Measures include a recruitment control framework and quarterly government headcount reports.
Security
Building on existing measures, the plan aims to strengthen efforts to enhance safety across the island.
Actions include transferring ports officers to the Isle of Man Constabulary, deploying more police dogs, creating a new search facility, and introducing Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) technology.
More Homes Occupied
Addressing housing needs remains a priority for the Cannan administration. Since 2021, planning approval has been granted for 800 new homes.
The Manx Development Corporation is leading redevelopment of the Former Nurses Home, with in-principle support for transforming four brownfield sites under the Island Infrastructure Scheme.
Energy Security
The plan aims to improve sustainable energy solutions and ensure a reliable supply.
Work will continue on significant infrastructure projects to harness offshore and onshore energy, with plans to integrate solar energy generation across government properties where feasible.
Travel Connectivity
Improving transport links is key to enhancing connectivity according to the blueprint.
The Strategic Air Services Policy framework, approved by Tynwald last month, aims to secure long-term stability on key routes.
According to the plan, collaboration with the Steam Packet Company is also underway to improve ferry services, following the introduction of extended special offer fares for residents in 2024.
The Economy
Economic growth remains a core focus, government says.
Initiatives include boosting productivity through the Economic Strategy, developing opportunities in sustainable finance and artificial intelligence, and supporting local economies to revitalise towns and villages.
Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan MHK, said: ‘We are absolutely committed to delivering meaningful change for the people of the Isle of Man.
‘We continue to work towards the vision set out in the first iteration of the Island Plan of a secure, vibrant, and sustainable future for our island.
‘The actions and priorities set out in this update show that we are aware and responding to the world around us and continually refining how we need to reach our goal.’
The Island Plan 2025-26 is available on the Tynwald Register of Business and will be debated at the upcoming Tynwald sitting in March.
