Part of a key road on the Isle of Man has been shut after a crash this afternoon.
Around six miles of the Mountain Road is currently closed from Barrule Park in Ramsey to the Bungalow.
The stretch of the A18 has been closed since around 1.30pm due a crash on the route.
At the time of the incident, the Isle of Man Constabulary said the road would remain closed for around four hours, meaning it is expected to reopen at around 4.30pm.
No further details about the incident have been released.
In a statement issued online, a spokesperson for the Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘[The] Mountain Road [is] closed from Barrule Park to the Bungalow due to an RTC.
‘[The] road will be closed for approximately four hours.’