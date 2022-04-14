Six more Covid-19 deaths
Thursday 14th April 2022 11:35 am
Share
Covid-19 News (IOM Newspapers )
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Six more Covid-19 deaths have been confirmed, bringing the total amount in the island to 93 since the start of the pandemic.
That’s according to the latest government Covid-19 surveillance report.
The report now features an age breakdown, which shows that 38% of the deaths have occured in the 80-89 age range, and 59% were men.
The current seven day average for reported positive results is 124.
The snapshot of the hospital shows 16 patients currently admitted with a Covid positive status.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |