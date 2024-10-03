The Isle of Man Government want people to have their say on potential plans to ban the disposable vapes that contain plastic
A six-week consultation has now been launched by the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture.
Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘Not only are precious resources wasted in their manufacture and disposal, but far too many are being carelessly discarded - littering our communities and polluting our Biosphere.
‘Banning this product is a clear and obvious way that we can take responsibility in shaping an environment we can be proud of in line with the Island Plan.’
According to the government, the batteries contained in disposable e-cigarettes are susceptible to damage and can ignite if punctured, crushed, heated or discharged of incorrectly, which is a significant fire hazard for bin lorries and at the island’s Energy for Waste Plant.
The UK Government has already announced a ban on the products in England and the Scottish and Welsh Governments have also confirmed they will follow suit.