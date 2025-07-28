The final stage of refurbishment works at Ronaldsway Airport’s departure lounge is now underway, with completion expected by the end of August.
Passengers are being reassured that the lounge remains fully operational throughout the final phase, as work continues to improve facilities and enhance the overall travel experience.
The latest stage includes redecoration, new carpeting, and the installation of updated seating in both the rear zone and the downstairs holding lounge.
The works follow a series of earlier improvements delivered earlier this year, which introduced upgraded seating, high-top work bars with integrated charging points, additional table seating, and designated areas for passengers with reduced mobility.
The refurbishment is being delivered in partnership with Caterleisure, which operates the catering concessions within the terminal, and marks the final two phases of a five-phase upgrade programme.
An airport spokesperson said: ‘We’re pleased to share that the final stage of the departure lounge refurbishment at the airport is now in progress, with completion scheduled for the end of August.
‘While the lounge remains fully open and all usual facilities are available, we’ve implemented measures to minimise disruption during this final phase.
‘Your comfort and convenience remain our top priority.
‘We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding as we complete these improvements. Thank you.’
The redevelopment project has been welcomed by travellers and airport users in recent months, with the enhancements aimed at making the lounge more accessible, comfortable, and suited to modern travel needs.
Back in April, Peter O’Connell, joint managing director of Caterleisure, said: ‘Customers are loving the new airside environment. The additional seating ensures passengers remain comfortable and refreshed, particularly during peak periods.
‘We can’t wait to welcome all travellers to experience the exceptional facilities and service during their next visit.’
Passengers are advised to continue using the departure lounge as normal while being mindful of temporary arrangements that may be in place while work is completed.