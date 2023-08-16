The island’s newest skatepark will officially open this weekend and there is a chance to win some prizes.
A collaboration between Gals Skate, the Shred House and Garff Commissioners, the new skate park is on Laxey’s Glen Road.
The opening gets under way at 12pm and will kick off a day of events with ramp competitions and taster sessions with Gals Skate and the Shred House.
There is also a scooter competition from 12.45pm to 1.30pm and a skate competition from 2.45pm to 3.30pm, with prizes up for grabs there too.
However, while the skatepark is opening, it does need a name and the person who submits the best entry will win a prize, which has been sponsored by the commissioners.