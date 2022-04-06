Sleeping on Snaefell

A group of people will sleep at the top of Snaefell to raise awareness for a local breast cancer charity.

On May 7, 75 people will walk from the Bungalow to the summit of the mountain, where they will spend the night in sleeping bags to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now Isle of Man.

Among those attending are Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and his wife Lady Lorimer, along with Breast Cancer Now’s Baroness Delyth Morgan.

A ‘Party on the Peak’ will be held the same evening where party guests will take the tram from Douglas to Laxey before boarding the Mountain Railway to take them to the peak for a two-course supper and an evening of live entertainment.

Both events are being organised by Breast Cancer Now’s local branch, and sponsored by financial services company FIM Capital.

One volunteer for Breast Cancer Now , Angie Aire, said: ‘Today, more people are surviving breast cancer thanks to the innovative treatments that are now available.

‘Such treatments would not exist if not for us developing our knowledge of the disease, which can only happen through research such as that undertaken by Breast Cancer Now.

‘Our charity was set up in 1992 (formerly Breakthrough Breast Cancer). Since then, we are proud to say that we have raised an incredible £1,911,360.90.

‘This would not have been achievable without the ongoing work and commitment of our volunteers and of course the fabulous support from fundraisers and the public over the years.

‘To hit the £2 million mark before the end of the year would be the perfect way to mark our 30th year anniversary this year!’

Tony Edmonds, director of FIM Capital, added: ‘We really are very pleased to be associated with the charity and to provide some help in raising awareness and money for this excellent cause.

‘The team have been tireless campaigners for the charity for many years and have been quite inspirational; we are delighted to sponsor the return of the Snaefell Sleepover and the associated Party on the Peak.

‘This event is truly unique and represents an incredible challenge in stunning surroundings while also raising vital funds for Breast Cancer Now in the Isle of Man.

‘This event has really caught the imagination of our team with several of our employees signing up and committing to raise money for the charity.

‘As a business we appreciate and recognise the importance of our environment and this event taking place at the summit of Snaefell presents a wonderful opportunity to reflect on the amazing place we call home and support a charity that is making a real difference.’

All places for the sleepover have now been filled but tickets for the Party on the Peak are on sale now via Eventbrite.