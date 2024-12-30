After a calm, if dreary, few days over Christmas, winds are set to strengthen later on Monday.
By Tuesday it will be windy with spells of rain and there could be gusts of 55mph. There could be a risk of coastal overtopping during high tides although no weather warning has yet been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office. Temperatures will reach 11C.
By New Year’s Day there could be a risk of some wintry showers, mainly on high ground along with further strong winds and heavy rain but temperatures could still reach 10C.
The Met Office says: ‘Strong to gale force winds are developing. There is a risk of coastal overtopping around high tide.
‘There is also a risk of sleet/snow, especially on the hills as well as a risk of icy stretches developing overnight into Thursday.’
The wind should calm down by Thursday with just a risk of the odd wintry shower but there will be a noticeable drop in temperature with highs of just 6C with that pattern continuing into Friday.
In the UK there are already weather warnings in place for Scotland, Wales and northern England for snow, rain and wind right through from Monday to Thursday.