Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Toby Higgins open mic at the Rovers, Douglas, 8pm to 10pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Brown Sugar at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.
- Robbed Zombie with support from System of a Dhoon at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm to late.
- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Peel Celebration featuring Karen Elliott, Clash Vooar, Paul Reynolds, Rowles Family Band, Su Collins and Holly Macrae at Peel Cathedral, 6.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.
