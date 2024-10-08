The number of new social houses built in the island has plummeted over the last three years despite increased demand.
A Freedom of Information (FoI) request in July revealed More than 900 people on the Isle of Man are currently on a waiting list for public sector housing while, as of April this year, there were 735 individuals seeking to rent a government, or local authority owned, property.
An additional 201 people were waiting for sheltered accommodation.
But, following a question from Douglas South MHK Claire Christian asking how many social houses have been built over the past three years, Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall revealed the numbers built have gone down.
In 2021-22 a total of 96 dwellings were built, there were 58 in 2022-23 and only 11 in 2023-24. The Department of Infrastructure has built six homes in that period while Douglas City Council created 66 in 2021-22 and none since.
Peel and Western Housing Committee built 35 in 2022-23 while Castletown Town Commissioners built 23 in 2022-23 and five in 2023-24.
The FoI figures released in July showed the majority of people were waiting for a property in Douglas – at 232 – which is followed by 141 who have applied for any Department of Infrastructure property.
The housing provider with the lowest number of people waiting was Braddan Parish Commissioners which had 17 on its list.
Ramsey and Northern District Housing Committee had the most people waiting for sheltered housing, with 58 applicants, while Garff Commissioners had the fewest at 14.