The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IoMNHAS) continues its winter season of lectures with a presentation by Cori Phillips entitled ‘The Harlot next door – a history of one street in Peel’ on Saturday.
The talk will take place in the Manx Museum’s lecture theatre, beginning at 2.30pm.
Cori describes herself ‘as a professional science and history communicator – the sort of job you don't really know exists until you become one’.
Following university and a move to London, and unsure of what career path to follow, she discovered that the Science Museum was hiring 'explainers', people whose whole job was to understand things and explain them to others.
She found this so rewarding that, nearly 20 years later, she is now freelance, meaning she can work with a range of people and organisations such as the BBC, Museum of London, University of Nottingham, Manx National Heritage, Culture Vannin, The Guardian and Radio 6.
Cori says of the weekend’s lecture: ‘Getting away from the headlines and into the houses, this talk explores the history of some serious skeet, stolen hearts to stolen washing and heroes to harlots (alleged) – this small original sketch of West View in Peel (Nos.2-15) has it all.
‘So often history focuses on the big hitters and the major headlines – but the beauty of life is often found in the stories that don't get told.
‘The stories of the women and children and people simply living their everyday lives.
‘I want to explore some of those stories and highlight the connectivity of humanity throughout the ages.
‘Using one small street in Peel as a focus, I've scoured the old newspapers and records and pulled out ordinary people with extraordinary stories.
‘This talk begins with the very first house built on the street and travels through time by decades, sharing some insight into the lives of the people that set up their homes there.
‘There is nothing remarkable or special about this street (other than the fact that I now live there!) or the houses on it.
‘But it only takes the smallest scratch below the surface to see that each and every one of them has a fabulous story just waiting to be told.’
As with all IoMNHAS presentations, those attending are advised to arrive early to be sure of a seat and Cori’s talk will be followed by tea and biscuits.
Non-members attending the lecture will be invited to make a small donation.
The IoMNHAS Winter Programme will continue on Saturday, January 18, with Carys Owen giving a lecture entitled ‘Photographs of a Political Prisoner: James Brown of the Isle of Man Times’, which will focus on the journalist at the centre of the 1864 dispute with the House of Keys and look at known but less familiar images of him.
It will also look at the role of pictures in producing Brown’s legacy.