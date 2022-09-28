Software suggests ways to ‘fix’ island
A free goat for every person that moves to the island? That was the suggestion of computer software asked to find solutions to problems in the Isle of Man
A local company has used an artificial intelligence system to identify and find solutions to problems in the island.
The Manx Technology Group (MTG) released the findings in a blog post on its website along with an explanation of the experiment.
Joe Hughes, the chief executive of the group, said: ‘Using several different APIs, AI (artificial intelligence) libraries and models, we asked AI engines several different questions relating to the Isle of Man.
‘We believe technology such as automation, AI and machine learning could greatly enhance the quality of life, public services, governance and the economy of the Isle of Man.’
There were 20 questions asked to the system, some focused on specific areas of island life, such as schools, cannabis laws or buses, however others were more general.
It identified ‘the cost of living, lack of affordable housing and poor public transport’ as the island’s biggest problems.
When asked what it would do with £100 million to fix the island’s issues, the AI said: ‘Upgrade the infrastructure (roads, broadband etc).
‘Develop the economy (attracting new businesses and supporting existing ones).
‘Also, improving education and training.’
Mr Hughes said: ‘We did use words like “crazy” and “radical” to prompt innovative ideas.’
This was to get the system to suggest innovative or abstract concepts.
The group asked the system to think of ‘10 crazy ways to attract people to the island’.
The answers it gave included: ‘Give everyone who moves to the island a free goat, give a tax break to anyone who moves to the island and make the Isle of Man a giant nature reserve.’
Mr Hughes said: ‘The fact that AI can offer “commonsense” solutions to common problems highlights that many ideas are objectified.
‘We need to look further into our thinking.’
The AI was asked how it would fix the bus service in the island.
It said: ‘Introduce express bus services on key routes with limited stops to reduce journey times.
‘Create an app or online system that allows people to track bus arrival times and plan their journeys.
‘Increase the frequency and reliability of bus services with better planning and management.’
The AI’s suggestion for the ways in which the island can establish cannabis industry included: ‘Establish a regulatory framework for the cannabis industry.
‘Form a working group to monitor the cannabis industry.
‘Also, establish quality control standards for cannabis products.’
Mr Hughes said: ‘Over the coming months, we will keep working with these AI platforms to explore areas like, can AI be used to stimulate (or validate) idea generation and innovation in areas such as economic development, education and tourism?
‘Can it respond to public consultations?
‘Or can AI be used to help solve some of the major challenges facing the island?’
