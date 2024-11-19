Bus Vannin drivers are employed on three different contracts and overtimes rates vary, MHKs have been told.
In the House of Keys last week, Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse suggested some drivers felt like ‘third class citizens’ as they were on different contracts.
He asked Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall: ‘Does the Minister recognise how it can actually result in motivational issues? Some of the drivers feel not second-class citizens, but third-class citizens.’
Mr Crookall explained there are currently three main bus driver contracts in use, colloquially known as old terms, new old terms and the new terms for new starters.
He said there are 19 full time and four part time on the old term contract, 44 full time on the new old contract, and 22 full time and 10 part time on the new term for new starters.
Mr Crookall said: ‘I don't think there is any problems with that.
‘The drivers have come in either years ago or fairly recently, on different contracts, and it suits them and works for us as well. Some only want to work during the week. Some work weekends and evenings. So it actually works for us, and hopefully it works for the drivers as well.’
The Minister said all drivers are now earning a basic £15 an hour, and depending on what contracts are on, the rates of overtime vary.
He said the 19 drivers on the old terms and conditions were entitled, and content, to be on them. ‘We’d probably have to buy them out of them if we wanted to change them,’ he added.
Bus Vannin has denied that the cancellation of multiple services seen since the beginning of September is due to contract issues and overtime rates and is instead blaming a shortage of drivers.
Douglas Central MHK Chris Thomas, a previous DoI Minister, said that in 2022-23 ‘quietly, behind the scenes’ the money amount of these terms and conditions was aligned to suit the majority of drivers.
Mr Moorhouse pointed out that the Minister had referred previously to the rate of pay being a challenge in making it difficult for some drivers.
‘When was that actually last reviewed, and given that to flat rate is being paid, has any consideration been given to providing overtime rates, which are available for some of the drivers and not for all of them?’ he asked.
The Minister replied: ‘All drivers are now earning a basic £15 an hour, and depending on what contracts are on, whether the old drivers or the new old contracts or the new new drivers, if you like, those rates of overtime do vary. But that's part of their contract.’