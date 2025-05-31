Poor weather has struck TT 2025 once again, forcing organisers to delay the start of Saturday’s planned Mountain Course action.
Roads were due to start closing at 9am, but will now not start closing until 11.45am at the earliest.
An update will be issued at approximately 11am as to whether that is possible.
If it is organisers are looking at a potential start time of 1pm for today’s qualifying sessions.
Wet weather and low cloud has caused a headache for organisers all week with two qualifying sessions being cancelled because of it and another two being curtailed by it.