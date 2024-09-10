The St John’s Produce Show saw a record number of entries this year, with 609 exhibits displayed at the Methodist Hall on Saturday.
The show, which featured a wide range of categories, welcomed judges Stuart Lambie of Foxdale Heritage and Helen Dickinson of RNLI Peel Branch, who chose Nicky Kermode's sausage rolls as the best exhibit.
Two new trophies were introduced this year: the John Kneen Memorial Trophy for Best Jam Exhibit, donated by the Kneen family, and the Clarke Cup for Best Sweet Exhibit, donated by Mr and Mrs Derek Clarke.
The event also included a historical display of memorabilia dating back to 1952, which attracted much interest from attendees.
The proceeds raised will benefit Foxdale Heritage and RNLI Peel Branch.
The show paid tribute to the late John Lace and John Kneen, two long-time supporters whose contributions were remembered fondly.
The committee thanked the judges, sponsors and attendees for their support, highlighting the community spirit that makes the event a cherished tradition.
Stuart Lambie (Foxdale Heritage Centre) and Helen Dickinson (Peel RNLI) presenting Amelia Kneen (Middle) with her collection of trophies (Photo: Callum Staley) (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
A good turnout for the show (Photo: Callum Staley) (CJS Photography)
Some of the cakes on display (Photo: Callum Staley) (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Stuart Lambie (Foxdale Heritage Centre) and Helen Dickinson (Peel RNLI) presenting Sandra Cowell (Middle) with the Michael Goldie Cup. Sandra was collecting on behalf of Rachel Tumelty
(Photo: Callum Staley) (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Stuart Lambie (Foxdale Heritage Centre) and Helen Dickinson (Peel RNLI) presenting Jim Caine with the T Ffinlo Corkill Trophy for best exhibit in the vegetables section and Betty Holgate Memorial Cup for the best carrot (Photo: Callum Staley) (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Kim McLean, Sophie Thompson with youngest visitor to the Show Luca McLean, aged only three weeks (Photo: Callum Staley) (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
Derek Clarke presenting Anna McKeown with a new trophy (Clarke Cup) for the best sweet exhibit in Show (Photo: Callum Staley) (Callum Staley (CJS Photography))
St John's Produce Show 2024 (Photo: Callum Staley) (Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography))