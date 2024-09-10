The show, which featured a wide range of categories, welcomed judges Stuart Lambie of Foxdale Heritage and Helen Dickinson of RNLI Peel Branch, who chose Nicky Kermode's sausage rolls as the best exhibit. Two new trophies were introduced this year: the John Kneen Memorial Trophy for Best Jam Exhibit, donated by the Kneen family, and the Clarke Cup for Best Sweet Exhibit, donated by Mr and Mrs Derek Clarke. The event also included a historical display of memorabilia dating back to 1952, which attracted much interest from attendees.