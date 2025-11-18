Four people are currently receiving job seeker’s allowance (JSA) at a level higher than someone working full-time on the minimum wage.
The total cost of the JSA paid to these individuals as of November 5, 2025 stands at £1,908.43 per week, averaging £477 a week per person. This compares with the current minimum wage level of £400.
However, this will change from April 1 next year when the controversial new minimum wage of £13.46 an hour comes into effect, a rise that has prompted significant debate across the island.
In total, almost 700 residents are receiving benefits worth more than the current minimum wage, although many of those receive multiple forms of support.
Onchan MHK Julie Edge asked Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson in a written Tynwald question how many residents were receiving benefits above a full-time minimum wage salary, broken down by cost and benefit type.
Dr Allinson said: ‘As of November 5, 2025, excluding individuals of state pension age and those resident in care homes, 676 individuals were receiving social security benefits which, in total, were worth more than £400.01 a week. The total cost of the benefits paid to these individuals was £341,936.91 per week.’
A total of 587 of those were receiving income support alongside other benefits, such as child benefit, incapacity benefit, maternity allowance, disability living allowance, carer’s allowance, industrial injuries benefit and bereavement support payment.
Dr Allinson said the total cost of the benefits paid to these individuals as of November 5, 2025 was £299,002.31 per week.
Eight others were receiving income support and no other benefit, costing £4,137.21 per week, while 60 were receiving employed person’s allowance (EPA) in addition to other benefits. The total cost of the benefits paid to these individuals is £28,799.15 per week.
Two were receiving EPA and no other benefit, costing £856.75 per week, while nine were receiving JSA alongside child benefit and/or EPA, costing £4,367.07 per week.
There were six others not receiving income support, EPA or JSA but receiving other benefits, such as carer’s allowance, child benefit, disability living allowance, incapacity benefit, industrial injuries benefit and maternity allowance. The total cost was £2,865.99 per week.
Dr Allinson added that, in addition, 1,289 individuals of state pension age (516 of whom were resident in a care home) were receiving benefits of more than £400.01 a week, including the state pension. The total cost of the benefits paid to these individuals was £757,695.03 per week.
A further 27 individuals of working age resident in a care home were receiving benefits, such as income support, incapacity benefit, disability living allowance and the nursing care contribution, above £400.01 a week. The total cost was £24,970.26 per week, reflecting the ongoing financial pressures associated with long-term support needs.