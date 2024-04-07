Storm Kathleen continues to disrupt Sunday’s Steam Packet sailings to the north west of England.
After this morning’s and yesterday’s were cancelled because of the weather, those planned for the rest of day will now go ahead, but later than planned.
The Manannan sailing to Liverpool which was scheduled to depart Douglas at 3pm, will now not leave the island until 7.30pm.
As a result the fast craft’s return journey won’t leave Merseyside until 23.45pm.
The Manxman will depart Douglas for Heysham at 8.30pm, half an hour later than it was meant to depart. It will return from Lancashire at 3.30am.
As it stand, Monday’s sailings are expected to go ahead as originally scheduled.