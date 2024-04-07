More Steam Packet sailings have been cancelled because of high winds in the Irish Sea.
Sunday morning’s sailings to both Heysham and Liverpool have both been cancelled, as have the return sailings later in the day.
A decision on whether the Manannan will sail at 3pm to Merseyside will be made no later than 1pm.
The master of the Manxman will also decide whether it will make its 8pm crossing to Heysham no later than 5pm.
Isle of Man Airport bosses are also warning of another day of disruption at Ronaldsway. Nearly all of yesterday’s flights were cancelled because of the weather.
Strong to gale force south-southwesterly winds will gradually ease later this afternoon and into this evening.