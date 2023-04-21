Ground-level lighting installed some 10 years ago in three quayside lanes as part of the Ramsey Regeneration Scheme is no longer functioning properly – and the Department of Infrastructure says it is the commissioners’ responsibility.
The town commissioners have looked at the problem and identified several ways in which it could be addressed, with costs ranging from £3,500 to £33,000.
Town clerk Tim Cowin has been asked to write to the director of public highways asking for a meeting to discuss the matter further.