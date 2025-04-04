The South African High Commissioner to the UK, His Excellency Kingsley Mamabolo, has been in the island for a series of meetings with political and business leaders.
The High Commissioner is the South African Government’s most senior representative in the United Kingdom, and his area of responsibility extends to cover the Crown Dependencies as well.
His Excellency is a seasoned diplomat and has held positions including High Commissioner to Zimbabwe and Nigeria, Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and Joint Special Representative for Darfur.
He took up his current role in 2022.
With a relatively large South African community living and working in the Isle of Man, there were many business representatives who wanted to meet with him to explain the benefits that the island has to offer.
The Chief Minister, Alfred Cannan, said: ‘I was delighted to welcome the High Commissioner to the Isle of Man.
‘We continue to work hard to develop our international relationships and to seek mutually beneficial economic opportunities and I am grateful the High Commissioner saw fit to visit us.
‘With such a large South African community based here, it is also a great chance for them to meet with the High Commissioner to explore ways that we can build on our good relationship.’
The visit included meetings with the collective South African business Indaba group – who themselves have recently visited South Africa to promote the island, with the support of the Department for Enterprise.
That trip, which took place for a sixth time last month, saw a Manx delegation made up of seven companies representing the finance, legal and investment sectors, take part in a roadshow across six cities that included Durban, Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town.
His Excellency also met with the Lieutenant Governor at Government House and with the Council of Ministers.
The High Commissioner visited the Laxey Wheel and the Manx Museum where he was given a guided tour, including the new Archibald Knox exhibition.
Basil Bielich, director of the Isle of Man Indaba said: ‘The companies making up the Isle of Man Indaba were delighted to welcome the High Commissioner to the Isle of Man.
‘This visit highlights the close relationship between our two countries and creates opportunities for businesses and individuals in both jurisdictions.’
In addition, Tim Johnston MHK, Minister for Enterprise, added: ‘The Isle of Man and South Africa share long-established links across various sectors of the economy.
‘These are further strengthened by the Department for Enterprise’s on-the-ground presence in South Africa, and the annual Isle of Man Indaba roadshow which is supported by [DfE agency] Finance Isle of Man.
‘Our ties are also enriched by the island’s South African community whose business and familial connections reinforce our commitment to continuing to work together.
‘I trust His Excellency’s visit has been insightful and productive and has served as an opportunity to further strengthen our important partnership.’