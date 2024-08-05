The inquests into the deaths of a rider and a marshal at the Southern 100 in 2023 will take place this week.
Racing competitor Alan Connor and marshal Liam Clarke both died following a crash in the Southern 100 on July 11, 2023.
Mr Connor, a competitor in the races, and Mr Clarke, a marshal, both died in the incident at the Castletown bypass during a practice session on the evening of Tuesday July 11.
During the inquest opening last year, the court heard how Mr Connor, 50, was an engineer by trade, living in Duleek, County Meath, Ireland.
Pathologist Dr Ervine Long gave the cause of death as multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma caused, in turn, by multiple impacts with roadside structures.
Mr Clarke, 66, was a gas engineer living in Wigan but was originally from Londonderry.
Dr Long’s report gave his cause of death as head, spinal and chest injuries caused by blunt force trauma due to multiple impacts.
Last year’s Southern 100 was cancelled following the tragic incident which also resulted in another rider and a spectator being injured. They were both sent to the UK for treatment to leg injuries.
It was announced last month the Southern 100’s marshals’ caravan has been renamed ‘The Liam Clarke Centre’ in memory of Mr Clarke.
Mr Clarke’s wife Mandy along with daughters Sabrina and Tina were welcomed by club chaplain and welfare officer the Reverend John Coldwell, before officially renaming the facility which is located next to the club headquarters on the Castletown bypass
Mr Clarke’s daughter Sabrina added: ‘He would be “buzzing” at the thought he would be remembered in such a way, he liked his motorbikes, his road racing, the camaraderie of marshalling and a beer. The Southern 100 Family is really a family in very sense of the word.’
Mr Connor’s inquest will be held today (Tuesday) while Mr Clarke’s inquest will take place on Wednesday.